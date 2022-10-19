DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you looking to travel this fall and winter? Well, be sure to check out the Southwest Airlines deal that could save you 20% off of the base fare that is available for a limited time.

The Dallas-based airline announced it will be offering its Rapid Rewards members ways to save on their next flight. If you book a flight from Oct. 18-20 by using Rapid Rewards points you can save 20% off base fares for all bookings with points for travel from Oct. 18-Dec. 15.

The airline says members can use the promo code, SAVE20NOW when booking to activate the discount. For full details, click here.

“We’re continuously looking at ways to appreciate our Rapid Rewards Members for their loyalty, and this points booking offer provides an opportunity for Customers to redeem their points for an upcoming trip, making their points go even farther, all while saving money,” said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Marketing, Loyalty & Products at Southwest Airlines. “This offer, paired with our legendary Hospitality, Customer Experience enhancements, and flexible policies,2 gives Customers the confidence to ‘Go with Heart’ on their next adventure.”

Southwest: Wanna save 20% on your next flight?