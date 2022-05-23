This is not an official endorsement. This is the opinion of the author.

DALLAS (KDAF) — I love Star Wars. All of it. I grew up with the prequels, grew to appreciate the artistry of the originals, and watched all the sequels and spinoffs in the theaters.

So, when I decided to try out a new pizza place in Addison, I was delighted to see all of the cool Star Wars decor when I stepped foot in Zoli’s.

Upon first glance, Zoli’s has a cool modern pizzeria vibe to it. It has a bar, a retro yellow sign and plenty of seating. However, if you look closely at the art on the wall you’ll notice that it’s Star Wars themed, with an awesome painting of the Last Supper with Star Wars characters instead. And, yes, Baby Yoda and Mando do make an appearance at this establishment.

The restaurant even had a Star Wars-themed pizza for Star Wars Day (May 4). They called it the Thermal Detonator with spicy cherry pepper ricotta, hot soppressata, cherry tomatoes, stuffed jalapeno poppers and mozzarella.

READ: Pizza shop in Addison, Fort Worth selling Star Wars-themed pizza for Star Wars Day

When it seems like all you hear about Star Wars online is negative, it was refreshing and nice to see a place celebrate the franchise.

Aside from the interior design, Zoli’s had a wide range of unique pizza combinations. I went with the Heim Time! Supreme that includes bacon, pepperoni, homemade sausage, mushrooms, caramelized onions and hot cherry peppers.

The price to size ratio was great and the taste was even better. It came out quickly and the service was great. If you don’t have the time to dine in, they also have pizzas that you can take home and bake.

They also offer sandwiches, pasta, dessert, drinks and more. If you’ve been looking for a new pizza place and haven’t tried Zoli’s, I highly recommend this one. For more information, visit zolispizza.com.