DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is home to many unique experiences. Like did you know that Arlington is home to the first and only MLB-branded golf course in the world?

The Texas Rangers Golf Club has everything a golf lover expects in a course, with some Texas Rangers branding.

So if you love baseball and golf, why not get the best of both worlds. This club is a fairly young creation, being first established in February of 2019.

Open seven days a week, this $24 million course is close to Arlington’s Entertainment District.

Fore more information on the course, visit arlingtongolf.com.