DALLAS (KDAF) — Fishing fans, the 8th Annual Arlington Bass Classic is coming to Lake Arlington on April 16.

Grab a friend or fish alone, and compete for the title of Lake Arlington Bass Classic Champion. This tournament is limited to 40 registered teams. Walk-ups are only encouraged if there are available spots.

Registration is $100 per team, which the City of Arlington’s website lists as either one or two people. For more information on the tournament, click here.