DALLAS (KDAF) — Hanukkah, known as the Festival of Lights, is an eight-night Jewish holiday. Each day, candles are lit to rededicate the Second Temple of Jerusalem.

Hannukkah begins the evening of Dec. 7 through Friday, Dec. 15. We have put together events for those in the community to look forward to during the holiday.

Unite Through Light – Dallas Chanukah Menorah Lighting, Dallas JCC on Northaven Road

Come together with friends, family and the community as the Chanukah menorah is lit, celebrating the beginning of the holiday. Dec. 7 | 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Galleria Dallas Chanukah Celebration, Galleria Dallas

Rabbi Andrew Paley of Temple Shalom will light the menorah’s first candle. There will be performances by Kol Shalom as well as food and beverages. Dec. 7 | 6 p.m.

Chanukah at the Star, The Star at Frisco

This is the 10th annual Community Chanukah Celebration featuring a performance by Israel’s Shefa Band. Dec. 14 | 6: 00 p.m.

Hanukkah Lights on the Farm, Heritage Farmstead Museum

The second Annual Hanukkah Lights on the Farm will feature a Menorah lighting, sufganiyot, gelt, hot cocoa and more! Dec. 7 | 5 p.m.

NorthPark Menorah Display, NorthPark Center

A Hanukkah menorah will be on display on Level 1 between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s. Dec. 6 | 5:30 p.m.