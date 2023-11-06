The video below is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Christmas will be here before you know it, countdown to the magical day with Angelika Film Center.

The historic Dallas theater will be hosting its Four Weeks of Christmas Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Catch your favorite Christmas classics from Nov. 29 through Dec. 20.

From movies like The Holiday to family classics like Elf there is something for everyone.

This isn’t the only cool event taking place at the movie theater, fans of the classics can also check out, Classics in Black & White which takes place every third Monday of each month, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

