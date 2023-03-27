DALLAS(KDAF)—The world is celebrating theatre today, So everyone is going to be performing a dramatic monologue in their living rooms tonight?

March 27 marks World Theatre Day, and people across the globe are celebrating the power of theatre to bring people together and explore important topics.

For those of you who don’t want to miss out, Foursquare, a city guide site, listed 13 theaters worth checking out in Dallas.

Theaters were ranked based on reviews on Foursquare. Check out the list below and see if you agree with their choices.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Perot Museum Theater AMC Village on the Parkway 9 Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Texas Theatre AMC NorthPark 15 Cinemark Regal UA Galaxy Theatre – Dallas Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas Victory Park Highland Park Village Theatre Studio Movie Grill Northwest Highway Studio Movie Grill Spring Valley Angelika Film Center & Cafe