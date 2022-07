DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s baaack! Officials call it ‘America’s longest running NYE dance party’.

Lights All Night is officially coming back to Dallas on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30. Dance the night away with friends at Dallas’ Iconic Market Hall, which celebrating the New Year.

If you want to ensure you get tickets, you can now register for pre-sale access. Click here to register. Presale tickets become available on Aug. 1 at 10 a.m.!

Photo courtesy Lights All Night.