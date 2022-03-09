DALLAS (KDAF) — More than 500 Life School teachers and staff members will be getting more pay just before Spring Break.

District officials say they are awarding those individuals bonuses as a way to thank them for their dedication during a challenging school year.

Officials say the investment totals more than $370,000 and is funded by Texas Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund). ESSER was passed by Congres to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on elementary and secondary schools in the U.S.

Stephanie Colwell, chief talent officer at Life School, said “We’re so thankful that our school board made this a priority. Organizations spend money on the things that are important to them, and our board prioritized rewarding staff and teachers.”

Life School is a tuition-free, public charter school with campuses across North Texas including Carrollton, Cedar Hill, Lancaster, Mountain Creek, Red Oak, Oak Cliff and Waxahachie.

Dr. Brent Wilson, Life School superintendent, said in a memo to the district, “We recognize the exceptional work that everyone is doing to address learning loss and social and emotional needs of our students […] Your dedication builds a foundation of trust with one another and the families we serve.”

