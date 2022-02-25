DALLAS (KDAF) — The Life School Education Foundation has reached a major milestone by raising more than $1 million since its inception in 2015.

“The heart of the Life School Education Foundation is to support our students and teachers in tangible ways,” Eddie M. Davis, Executive Director of the Foundation and Life School Chief Development Officer, said in a news release. “I’m so pleased to see the generosity of our parents, community, and Life School staff as they support the work of the Foundation. We were able to reach this milestone because of their faithful support year after year.”

Funds from the foundation are used each year to award scholarships for graduating Life School seniors and teacher grants to encourage innovative educational strategies and ideas in the classroom.

Officials say a big help in achieving this goal was the support from the Legacy Club, a group of business and community leaders who believe in the Mission and Vision of Life School. They work to enhance and expand learning opportunities for Life School students by leveraging resources and connections in the business community.

Life School is a tuition-free public charter school with campuses in various North Texas cities. For more information on Life School, click here.