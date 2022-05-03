DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready for summertime? We know we are, and it seems Levitt Arlington is too as they’re gearing up to kick off its 2022 summer concert season ASAP!

From May 6-7, Levitt’s summer concert season will get its first music-filled session kicked off with Gary Hobbs and Bill Dean as the headliners. Opening for the two will be Conjunto Baraja De Oro and Brent Alexander.

“Excited for Levitt’s 2022 summer concert season? WE ARE! Check out the artists who are performing at the Levitt Pavilion this concert season which starts THIS WEEKEND!”

Not only are they kicking off the summer early, but they even shared a playlist to get you ready as well: Levitt Summer Artist 2022.