DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking to level up your pregame, look no further than Bar Louie.

The popular late-night chain is offering appetizer combos for game day and every day, with easy ordering and pick up, so whether you’re getting ready to cheer on your favorite team with your crew or planning your next happy hour outing, Bar Louie has you covered with the Tailgate Bundle:

3 Bar Bites for $35: Gather the crew and score big flavors and big savings with your choice of any three mouth-watering appetizers for just $35. Choose from Bavarian Pretzels, Fried Cheese Curds, Spinach & Artichoke Dip, Pepperoni Flatbread or Boneless Wings when you dine-in. Available at participating Bar Louie locations now through the end of football season.

No matter how you choose to dine, Bar Louie is this season’s MVP with their new Dial N’ Dash system. Now, it’s even easier than ever to call in to place your order and pick it up. No lines, no mobile app, and no added fees.

“Adding the Tailgate Bundle to our menu lineup is the perfect way for guests to sample all the amazing flavors during the pregame, halftime, or late-night overtime,” said Brian Wright, CEO of Bar Louie. “With Dial N’ Dash, guests can order, grab, and enjoy their favorites faster than ever. It’s just another way we’re taking customer service to the next level for our guests.”

For more information about the tailgate offers or Dial N’ Dash, visit www.barlouie.com.

