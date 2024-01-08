DALLAS (KDAF) — Every January, Texans brace themselves for extremely cold temperatures. If you felt like you weren’t prepared last year, this is the perfect time to prepare for this year’s weather mishaps. You never know what may happen, but it doesn’t hurt to be prepared.

Winter Weather Preparedness

It’s time to start building your emergency kit for you, your family and your pets. Prepare your home kit before a winter storm in case of a power outage.

Consider these items:

Personal Hygiene Kits (baby wipes, etc.)

Food – non-perishable and non-heated

Water – 1 gallon per day- per person

Medication

Assistive Devices – wheelchairs, oxygen, etc. (backup power, spares)

Batteries/power banks

First aid kit and tools

Paper/plastic dishware, cleaning supplies/trash bags

Winter Weather Clothing (warm layers)

Cash

Important documents

Pets should also have a supply of food and water for three days, vet and chip records, and kennel/ bedding, leash, and collar

If possible, consider stocking and restocking three days worth of the following items per person in conditions where power or water may not be accessible, according to Dallas’ Office of Emergency Management.

Home Safety:

Consider purchasing a backup generator in case there is a power outage in your area. Dallas’ Office of Emergency Management wants you to consider having the following additional items:

Space Heaters (keep away from flammable items)

Wrap your pipes and drip faucets

Trap heat by blocking door and window drafts with blankets or towels

Install Carbon monoxide and fire detectors (replace batteries on existing detectors)

Power Outages:

Consider the following safety tips in case of a power or water outage:

Turn off all electronics Keep one light on so you’re alerted when power is restored

Keep the refrigerator/freezer closed Refrigerator items are good for 4 hours Freezer items are good for 24 hours Throw out all warm food

Have alternate ways to keep medicine cold

Have spare batteries/power packs

Use flashlights or glowsticks

Road Safety:

Make sure your car is safe during icy weather conditions. Make sure you are up to date on all maintenance requirements for your car in case you have to travel or evacuate. The following items might be useful to keep in your car:

Water

Snacks

Power bank

Blankets

Jumper cables

Emergency signals

De-Icers (Sand, rock salt, or chemical ice melt)

To learn more about Winter Weather Preparedness, click here.