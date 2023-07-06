DALLAS(KDAF)— International Kissing Day is an exciting occasion that celebrates the joy and affection shared through the act of kissing.

No other way could bring in the special day than speed dating. Speed dating is an exciting and efficient way for singles to meet potential partners. It offers a unique opportunity to connect with others in a short period of time as well getting a chance to kiss.

NationalToday said, ” No matter which type of kiss you prefer, International Kissing Day on July 6 is the perfect time of year to celebrate this simple but powerful gesture.

Discover the perfect mate to plant a big kiss on at these events surrounding the DFW.