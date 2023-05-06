DALLAS(KDAF)—Naked gardening isn’t just a trend; it’s a lifestyle that’s changing the way people think about gardening.

On May 6, we’ll celebrate National Naked Gardening Day.

The National Today said “World Naked Gardening Day is an event celebrated on the first Saturday of May of every year, and this year, it takes place on May 6. Gardeners from all over the world get together to attend to their plants and flowers wearing no clothes or shoes. This way, they’re able to connect to the origins of gardening and our natural relationship with Mother Nature”.

Taking advantage of this unconventional holiday, a lawn care website, LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities across the country for naked gardening; a lot of cities in Texas made the list!

Lawstarted said “We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on nudist population size, indecent exposure laws, and, of course, gardener-friendliness. We also looked at weather forecasts, access to waxing salons, and sex offender listings, among 12 total metrics.”

The following cities in Texas are the best places to go naked gardening:

Austin Frisco Dallas Mc Allen Laredo Corpus Christi Brownsville