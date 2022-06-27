DALLAS (KDAF) — Some relief is in store from the North Texas heat to start the work week as the last week of June has arrived, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

A cold front will be continuing to move through Central Texas during the morning hours before stalling around South-Central/Southeast Texas. Some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible with the best chances being around western Central Texas on Monday.

“Drier tonight into Tuesday. Breezy northeast winds 10 to 20 mph will result in temperatures around, or slightly below normal through Tuesday night. Enjoy it while you can! Hotter temperatures return later in the week into next weekend,” the center says.

NWS FORT WORTH

As the work week continues, temperatures will be near seasonal norms with highs in the 90s and lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. “Low daily rain chances will continue for Central Texas for the rest of the week and into Saturday.”

NWS FORT WORTH