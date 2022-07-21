DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports that North Texas will not experience the excessive heat it’s seen recently and that’s partly thanks to some rain and clouds in the region as the work week is slowly coming to a close.

The center says, “Increasing clouds will keep high temperatures several degrees lower than previous days. However, parts of Central Texas will still climb as high as 104 this afternoon, and a Heat Advisory is in effect for portions of Central and East Texas.”

Scattered showers and storms will be possible around the region Thursday along and north of I-20 during the afternoon hours. Rain chances range from 20-40%; with the storm chances, damaging microburst winds will be the main hazard.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Earlier in the week before the rain arrived in North Texas, DFW reached 47 straight days free of rain; the center says, “DFW’s current streak of 47 days without measurable rainfall now ranks 8th on the list of most consecutive days without measurable rainfall since records began for the site.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas