DALLAS (KDAF) — Yes, there are still stores that are dedicated to ear piercings, and it’s not just a stand at a mall, a sketchy tattoo shop (curse those $1 piercings you got when you were younger) or your local Claires.

STUDS is a fairly new piercings place, Ear Bar, that opened up earlier this year in the West Village area. Located on McKinley Avenue, the shop is open Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

They specialize in not only just piercings but checkups, jewelry changes, as well as downsizing and teen piercings.

Check out their piercing lookbook and the different styles offered in-store. You can also book your appointment online as well.