DALLAS (KDAF) — Popular Nintendo franchise, Animal Crossing makes its way to the world of LEGO.

The collaboration will come with five new play experiences, allowing creative minds to explore the characters in a way they’ve never been able to before.

“To us, Animal Crossing is all about creativity and roleplay, so bringing that to life in physical form using LEGO bricks and creating new minifigures has been fun for the team,” said Simon Kent, Creative Lead, Design Director at the LEGO Group. “One of the challenges was to make sure that customization of the sets was simple so builders could experience the freedom they have in the game”

The collab is set to drop on March 1 of next year. For more information on its release follow their social media and check LEGO’s website here.