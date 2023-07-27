The video above is an unrelated previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) – Legendary American heavy metal band Metallica brings their M72 World Tour to Arlington.

The band will perform at the AT&T Stadium at the 50-yard line, unleashing their recognizable music and electrifying performances. The concert is expected to have an electrifying atmosphere for Metallica’s enormous global audience.

For extreme fans, it’s also important to note, there will be two nights of music. “Two different sets. Two different opening acts,” as described on the City of Arlington’s page. Friday, Aug. 18 special guests Pantera and Mammoth WVH will take the stage and Sunday, Aug. 20 with Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.

Tickets can be purchased online via AT&T Stadium website.