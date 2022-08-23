Black owned business sign was attached on the window

DALLAS (KDAF) — Legacy West in Plano is celebrating Black businesses for the month of August.

The North Texas shopping center has been hosting Black Business Month from Aug. 4 and will wrap up the month on Aug. 28.

“Celebrate Black Business Month here at Legacy West as we partner with local Black Businesses to host Pop-up shops every Friday-Sunday located in the Starbucks Reserve Breezeway,” as their website states.

Some of the featured vendors include:

Creteation

Hair by Akoni

The Crowned Macaron

Concrete Dream

Sparkle Co.

Pelindaba Lavender

Design by Society

Nu Standard

Studio Nine Seven Two

Eyllek Skincare

Cicely’s Jazzy Art

The Greater Good Apparel Co.

Jackson The Brand

Kid’in Around

Aubri Jaiel Beauty

House of Dasha

Shop Mezai

The Artistry of Essential Oils

Confetti & Kindness

And-Made by Hand

Newton’s Sassy Sauce

Charmaine Marshall

Ezra Coffee Co.

V.I.P. Lippy

Tuffbaby’s Organic Essentials

Customiced Designs

For more information, click here.