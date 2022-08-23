DALLAS (KDAF) — Legacy West in Plano is celebrating Black businesses for the month of August.
The North Texas shopping center has been hosting Black Business Month from Aug. 4 and will wrap up the month on Aug. 28.
“Celebrate Black Business Month here at Legacy West as we partner with local Black Businesses to host Pop-up shops every Friday-Sunday located in the Starbucks Reserve Breezeway,” as their website states.
Some of the featured vendors include:
- Creteation
- Hair by Akoni
- The Crowned Macaron
- Concrete Dream
- Sparkle Co.
- Pelindaba Lavender
- Design by Society
- Nu Standard
- Studio Nine Seven Two
- Eyllek Skincare
- Cicely’s Jazzy Art
- The Greater Good Apparel Co.
- Jackson The Brand
- Kid’in Around
- Aubri Jaiel Beauty
- House of Dasha
- Shop Mezai
- The Artistry of Essential Oils
- Confetti & Kindness
- And-Made by Hand
- Newton’s Sassy Sauce
- Charmaine Marshall
- Ezra Coffee Co.
- V.I.P. Lippy
- Tuffbaby’s Organic Essentials
- Customiced Designs
