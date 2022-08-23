DALLAS (KDAF) — Legacy West in Plano is celebrating Black businesses for the month of August.

The North Texas shopping center has been hosting Black Business Month from Aug. 4 and will wrap up the month on Aug. 28.

“Celebrate Black Business Month here at Legacy West as we partner with local Black Businesses to host Pop-up shops every Friday-Sunday located in the Starbucks Reserve Breezeway,” as their website states.

Some of the featured vendors include:

  • Creteation
  • Hair by Akoni
  • The Crowned Macaron
  • Concrete Dream
  • Sparkle Co.
  • Pelindaba Lavender
  • Design by Society
  • Nu Standard
  • Studio Nine Seven Two
  • Eyllek Skincare
  • Cicely’s Jazzy Art
  • The Greater Good Apparel Co.
  • Jackson The Brand
  • Kid’in Around
  • Aubri Jaiel Beauty
  • House of Dasha
  • Shop Mezai
  • The Artistry of Essential Oils
  • Confetti & Kindness
  • And-Made by Hand
  • Newton’s Sassy Sauce
  • Charmaine Marshall
  • Ezra Coffee Co.
  • V.I.P. Lippy
  • Tuffbaby’s Organic Essentials
  • Customiced Designs

For more information, click here.