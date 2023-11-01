The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Rangers could win the 2023 World Series tonight in Game 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks!

Watch the Rangers as they play for postseason glory at Legacy Hall’s free World Series watch party.

“We are having major league fun at our World Series Texas Rangers Watch Party at Legacy Hall! Rep your red and blue colors, bring on your game faces and get ready to cheer on your Rangers to a victory,” the website said. “It’s all about the baseball and brews! Get here early and grab a pre-game warmup from any of our 20+ eateries then head over to the bar and purchase an ice cold beer from our in house brewery, Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co. to wash it all down!

This is a free event, but seating may go quickly, so arrive early to snag your spot.

Credit: Legacy Hall