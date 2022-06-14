FRISCO, Texas (KDAF) — Skydiving is either on people’s bucket-list or their “not in a million years” list. If either of those sounds like you, iFly can help you learn the fundamentals of flying and body control, before (or instead of) hitting the sky.

CW33’s Landon Wexler was able to learn from veteran instructor at iFly Nicholas “Shreddy Nic” Franda. He taught Landon about the body mechanics flyers use when they hit the air.

Most first-timers take a time or two to get the hang of flying – as Landon demonstrates above.

iFly isn’t only for athletes. According to the folks at iFly, they’re able to fly people ages three to 103 with varying abilities. They even have “all abilities nights”, giving everyone the chance.

You can book your own flights for you and your friends here.