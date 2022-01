ARLINGTON, Tx (KDAF) — Did you know Texas is home to about 700 native bee species?

The Stormwater Education Specialist invites you to learn more about Texas’s native bees and their preservation in Arlington on Wednesday, Feb. 2., at the Southwest Branch Library (3311 SW Green Oaks Blvd).

Native bees help create and maintain our diverse ecosystem and are vital to our food supply.

The presentation will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. To learn more, click here.