DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — After a long day’s work, the last thing we want to do when we get home is to get to cooking. For a million reasons, meal prepping ahead of time can save you time, energy and frustration.

CW33’s Landon Wexler has made cooking up a week’s worth of meals a part of his Sunday routine ahead of the work week and wants to share his tips!

It all starts with fresh produce! Highly recommend y’all do your produce shopping at a grocery store or farmers market over a big box store.

Grocery Shopping:

You can typically find the following ingredients at your local grocery stores including Sprouts, Tom Thumb, Aldi and more. I highly recommend purchasing your produce from a grocery store rather than a big box store.

Ingredients:

3 lbs. of ground turkey

2 yellow/sweet onions

1 small chunk of ginger

1-2 bunches of green onions

1-2 heads of broccoli

Avocado or olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Soy sauce

Red wine vinegar

Garlic powder

Brown sugar

Brown rice

Corn starch

Combining the ingredients to make for a healthy meal prep.

Cooking instructions:

Allow turkey to rise to room temperature on countertop (prepares meat to cook evenly through). Season meat with plenty of salt, pepper, garlic powder and, if you like some extra kick, chili powder Chop and prepare ‘mis en place’ (n. French): the ingredients and equipment gathered and prepared for cooking Cook rice (follow instructions on bag or box). Once cooked. Lay bed of rice up in a casserole dish Prepare teriyaki sauce in small mixing bowl. Combine cooking oil, soy sauce, red wine vinegar, brown sugar, ginger, garlic powder and/or fresh garlic. Whisk together. Thicken with corn starch. Set aside. Begin cooking vegetables on high heat with cooking oil with salt. Start with onion and broccoli. Next add carrots. Cook until soft. In large pan, heat pan on high with cooking oil. Add salt as desired. Once pan is hot, carefully slide turkey onto pan. Let sit for a couple minutes to allow for ideal coloring. Flip onto other side if you can safely do so. If not, begin to ground and mix together turkey until browned. Combine vegetables and meat. Pour sauce over combination. Stir until seem like they’re mixed evenly. Lay teriyaki turkey and vegetable mixture onto bed of rice. Flatten as needed. Let cool and you have yourself your meals for the week!

Our final product! More Lean Meal Prepping with Landon coming soon.

Follow @landonwexler on Instagram for more play-by-play on meal prepping. More meal prep from Lean Meals with Landon on CW33 coming soon!