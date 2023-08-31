Pelindaba Lavender is local shop highlighting the full lavender experience.

The different parts of Pelindaba include, kitchen, bath, pet, self-care products and more! Many of these products are made all natural and are curated to get the best lavender experience. Owner of the Bishop Arts location, Belinda Bush, explains how lavender can be an extremely healing product aside from its beautiful scent and flavor. It can be used as an antiseptic, topical anesthetic and is also known to have calming and therapeutic properties.

This lavender shop sells the lavender in its pure and organic form or in their array of products. Bush explains how many of the products are packaged in a way that makes this a great gift idea for your loved ones. To learn more about Pelindaba Lavender, visit them here: https://www.pelindabalavender.com/default.asp