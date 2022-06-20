FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — When it comes to music in the metroplex, Dallas typically steals the spotlight. But this time, the Unlikely Candidates brought their alternative meets country sound to Fort Worth to launch their new album, “Panther Island.”

“Pretty much every song that we’ve written we wrote here in Fort Worth,” said lead singer Kyle Morris. “This city has been a staple in our lives forever. We grew up here, this is where our musical history began, and we never forgot about this city. “

Photo courtesy: Zach Burns (@zachxburns)

The band hit the scene in 2008. They are best known for their song Novocaine, which was released back in 2019. The music video for the song currently sits at more than 40 million views on YouTube, which officials say makes it the sixth most popular alt-rock music video on the platform.

“Panther Island” was released at midnight on May 20, 2022.

Photo courtesy: Zach Burns (@zachxburns)

The music video for Gemini, a new release, has already hit more than 100,000 views on YouTube.

The music video for High Low, another song on the album, has more than 800,000 views on the platform.

“A lot of it was created during the pandemic so a lot of it, the scenery, was based in four walls of our rooms, essentially,” said Morris.

Guitarist Cole Male said, “Here in Fort Worth we had nothing else to do but write songs.”

Lead Guitarist Brenton Carney strums the lyrics to his band’s latest hits on Panther Island at their album launch party.

To celebrate the new collection of songs, the band held an album release party at Main at South Side in Fort Worth. The Unlikely Candidates performed an acoustic set alongside bands like Bobby Dade, The Infamists and Loyal Sally.

“We played a thousand shows with nobody here and it’s nice to finally come here and be recognized for what we’ve done and to have our album release here with the people that started it and made it happen for us,” said Morris.

CW33’s Landon Wexler jams out with The Unlikely Candidates mascot, ‘The Panther.’

The night ended with a champagne toast and a listening party for Panther Island.

The 11-track album can be found on Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora and Apple Music. If you want to catch them on tour, click here.