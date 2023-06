DALLAS (KDAF) — Presales have begun for Uforia Latino Mix Live!

The concert will take place at the Dos Equis Pavilion and will feature Latin acts, J Balvin, Wisin, Cornetto, and more.

The show will be a mix of modern Latin music, sure to be a night to remember. Don’t miss out on this incredible event on Aug. 26!

Tickets can be purchased at uforiamusic.com.