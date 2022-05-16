DALLAS (KDAF) — Sunday for Dallas sports fanatics was one of the most exciting and gut-wrenching days thanks to two Game 7’s from the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars. The two massive win-or-go-home playoff games had different outcomes.

For starters, the Dallas Mavs led by superstar Luka Doncic alongside stellar play from guards Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson was able to douse the Phoenix Suns and demolish any thought they had of advancing to the Western Conference Finals.

The final score was 123 to 90 with Doncic scoring 35 while grabbing 10 boards. It wasn’t even close to a dramatic Game 7.

However, the script was flipped for the Dallas Stars, as their Game 7 against the Calgary Flames was a nailbiter until the bitter end. The Stars were able to tie up the series in Game 6 before falling to the Flames in overtime 3-2.

Those who stayed up late to watch were able to witness the greatness of goalie Jake Oettinger’s 64-save game that unfortunately ended in a loss.

This prompted Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson to sympathize with those who gave their all as fans watching the two franchises battle to the last buzzer for North Texas, “You can be a few minutes late to work tomorrow morning if you’re watching the @DallasStars. Consider this your permission slip from the @DallasMayor.”