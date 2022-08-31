DALLAS (KDAF) — A retired Grapevine Colleyville ISD teacher has made the largest donation in Grapevine history.

Beverly Dolores Roberts Horton live in Grapevine for more than 62 years and an educator with GCISD for more than 20 years, where she taught elementary school, art, physical education science, and health. On top of that, she was a drill team sponsor and a basketball coach.

She was also an animal lover, and when she passed on March 6, 2022, she donated the proceeds of her more than $800,000 estate to the Grapevine Animal Shelter, the largest donation in Grapevine history. The donation would help materialize her love of animals through new programs, resources, and facilities.

To honor her contribution, life, and tenure in GCISD, Grapevine Mayor William D. Tate will dedicate the Beverly D. Roberts Horton room at the shelter this year. There will also be a permanent display, that will be revealed at the dedication.

The City of Grapevine created a video in dedication to Ms. Horton. You can view that by clicking here. For more information, click here.