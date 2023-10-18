DALLAS (KDAF) — Las Colinas is celebrating 50 years with its GLOW Canalside Celebration. This two-day celebration will take place Oct. 20 through Oct. 21.

The night will be filled with so many different activities. From live performances and local vendors to a captivating participant-powered LED bicycle installation hosted on the Gables Water Street lawn. The installation is free and open to the public, but there are ways to elevate your experience.

You can RSVP for a night along the riverside as you watch the lights on a Gondola. Or make reservations to enjoy dinner at the Venetia Terrace which offers indoor and outdoor seating so you don’t miss the excitement.

Lakeside Lounger Packages are also available so you can also reserve a spot to enjoy premium dining and viewing of the performance. For more information, check out the post below and their website.