DALLAS (KDAF) — The second annual POETCHELLA is coming back to the Lorenzo Hotel in Dallas for four days, Aug. 4 through Aug. 7.
Meet some of your favorite poets, compete against other poets in a head-to-head battle, or go to a fashion show. The opportunities are plentiful.
“POETCHELLA, the first of its kind, is the largest International Poetry Festival in the world. POETCHELLA, a 3-day poetry festival of events, workshops, and live performances by Internationally renowned poets held in Dallas, TX,” as their website states.
Headliners for the festival include:
- Dasan Ahanu
- Masterpiece
- CP Maze
- C.R.U.S.H.
- Bluz
- I Am, I Am
- Rudy Francisco
- Taalam Acey
- Roscoe Burnems
- Obbie West
Ticket prices start at $30 for single event access and range up to $350 for a VIP Pass. For more information, click here.