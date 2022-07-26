DALLAS (KDAF) — The second annual POETCHELLA is coming back to the Lorenzo Hotel in Dallas for four days, Aug. 4 through Aug. 7.

Meet some of your favorite poets, compete against other poets in a head-to-head battle, or go to a fashion show. The opportunities are plentiful.

“POETCHELLA, the first of its kind, is the largest International Poetry Festival in the world. POETCHELLA, a 3-day poetry festival of events, workshops, and live performances by Internationally renowned poets held in Dallas, TX,” as their website states.

Headliners for the festival include:

  • Dasan Ahanu
  • Masterpiece
  • CP Maze
  • C.R.U.S.H.
  • Bluz
  • I Am, I Am
  • Rudy Francisco
  • Taalam Acey
  • Roscoe Burnems
  • Obbie West

Ticket prices start at $30 for single event access and range up to $350 for a VIP Pass. For more information, click here.