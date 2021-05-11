Lancaster police shoot man who was firing gun in home

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — Eduardo Rovetto is hoping the state of Vermont's reinstated requirement that people who are collecting unemployment benefits must seek work to qualify will help him hire enough staff for his restaurant in the resort town of Stowe.

After more than a year of coronavirus restrictions on his business, Piecasso Pizzeria & Lounge, he's expecting a breakout summer tourism season. But like employers across the country, he's worried he won't have enough workers.