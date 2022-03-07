ARLINGTON (KDAF) — Lady Gaga’s summer stadium tour, The Chromatica Ball, will be making a stop in Arlington in August.

On August 23, Lady Gaga will grace the stage at Globe Life Field in Arlington. This stop is one of her few stops in the U.S. for her 14 scheduled dates including Paris, Stockholm and others around the world.



Lady Gaga announces summer stadium tour

The announcement came from Gaga’s Twitter Monday morning. Then Globe Life Field followed it up with their announcement as the concert’s host for North Texas.

Tickets can be found on the Texas Rangers’ site, as well as Lady Gaga’s website.