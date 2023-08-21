DALLAS (KDAF) — For 26 years, the Labyrinth has been tucked away on bell street, right off the edge of Lower Greenville in Dallas, offering a variety of healing options for the community. Yolonda got a chance to chat with owners Unarei Saldana and Cerina Wrye, and find out what motivates them to promote peace and healing.

The store has so many ways to cleanse your home of unwanted spirits as well as healing or the human body. Cerina gave Yolanda a quick tour of the herbal room that has hundreds of organic herbs lining the shelves like holy basil, turmeric or valerian root that can aid in any everyday complications.

This is Cerina’s pride and joy, and points out how each and every herb is in alphabetical order.

Unarei’s specialty is in creating hand-made candles, soaps and tarot card reading. She sat Yolonda down for a reading and told her about two important men in her life. Needless to say, Yolanda was quite amused and intrigued all at the same time.

To find out more about the Labyrinth, they’re on Instagram at @askthewitches.