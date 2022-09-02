DALLAS (KDAF) — Labor Day Weekend is within our grasp and cheers to the long weekend! North Texas weather isn’t going to be desirable for spending too much time outdoors as some locally heavy rain is in the forecast.

It will be cool throughout the weekend with highs ranging around the 80s from Saturday to Monday. Rain is the main thing to be weather aware of throughout the North Texas weekend with chances at their highest on Saturday with scattered to numerous showers and storms expected. The best chance will be south of I-20 in the afternoon hours.

As the weekend moves on, the chances for showers and storms slowly dwindle

“Labor Day weekend will feature cool temperatures and continued chances for showers and storms. Best chances will be during the afternoon hours, with the highest chance for rain located south of I- 20 for Saturday, and then across Central Texas and our southern East Texas on Sunday and Monday. Locally heavy rainfall could produce localized flooding. Make sure to be weather aware this holiday weekend!”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

On Thursday, NWS Fort Worth reported that a wet pattern remains in our future with daily rain chances to continue through the first half of next week.

“A seasonably cool and unsettled weather pattern is expected over the next 6-10 days with a higher probability of above normal precipitation and daily rain/thunderstorm chances. 7-day total rainfall accumulations will generally average between 1-2 inches, though localized higher amounts will likely occur. Greater chances for higher atmospheric moisture and rainfall will be across Central and East Texas, while portions of North Texas will be relatively drier. Continue to check back for new forecast updates over the weekend into early next week.”

