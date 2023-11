DALLAS (KDAF) — Just in time for the holidays, La La Land Kind Cafe is serving up new themed drinks through the end of the year!

Options include the s’mores latte, peppermint mocha latte, crème brûlée latte, gingerbread chai latte, sugar cookie latte, and hug in a cup tea.

The Instagrammable cafe has several locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, including Richardson, Addison, Oak Lawn, Lovers Lane, and Bell Ave.