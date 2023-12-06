The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS(KDAF) — From the first spark of Ujima (Unity) to the creative brilliance of Kuumba (creativity) the African American Museum will be hosting a Kwanzaa Celebration.

The event will be held on Thursday, Dec. 28, and will feature Habari Gani, a Kwanzaa Ceremony in the Rotunda. This will not be the only event that will center around the holiday.

Kwanzaa related movies will also be shown throughout the week in the Auditorium. The holiday will also be celebrated throughout the museum with galleries and featured exhibits on history and culture.

Other Holiday Events at The African American Heritage Museum

Holiday Matinee Movie series at the Museum

Every Friday join the museum as they invite museumgoers to watch classic and family-favorite holiday movies. This event will be held from Dec. 1 through Dec. 22.

Community African-American History Class

Community African-American History Classes will be held at the African-American Museum in Dallas. Every Thursday now through Dec. 21st. The classes are $50 and you can register at www.aamdallas.org. The class is designed to provide resources, materials and pedagogy on the African-American experience.

Christmas Music Under The Dome

Go out and support local vendors as you enjoy a day filled with music at the African American Museum. The event will be held on Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AAM New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party

Live music by Rob Holbert and Bregett Rideau. This Black tie event will held on Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. You can find tickets here.