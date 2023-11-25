The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Krispy Kreme is celebrating the 20th anniversary of beloved holiday film Elf with a line of Elf-inspired donuts.

Beginning Nov. 24, customers can enjoy three new Elf donuts and the return of the Santa Belly Donut, all available in a limited edition Elf themed box:

New Buddy Snow Globe Doughnut: Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in sugar cookie light blue icing and white sprinkles, topped with powdered sugary snow and a chocolate “Elf” piece.

Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in sugar cookie light blue icing and white sprinkles, topped with powdered sugary snow and a chocolate “Elf” piece. New Buddy Makes Breakfast Doughnut: Original Glazed® Doughnut topped with cake batter spaghetti buttercreme, milk chocolate colorful candies, sprinkles, and a maple drizzle.

Original Glazed® Doughnut topped with cake batter spaghetti buttercreme, milk chocolate colorful candies, sprinkles, and a maple drizzle. New Christmas Lights Doughnut: Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in rich chocolate icing, drizzled with green icing, and topped with rainbow sprinkles and a chocolate “Elf” piece.

Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in rich chocolate icing, drizzled with green icing, and topped with rainbow sprinkles and a chocolate “Elf” piece. Santa Belly Doughnut: A Santa belly doughnut filled with Cookies & Kreme™ filling, dipped in red icing and decorated with Santa’s belt and belt buckle candy piece.

Credit: Krispy Kreme