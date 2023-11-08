The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Krispy Kreme is always finding unique ways to show its customers how much they care and during World Kindness Day it won’t be any different.

World Kindness Day falls on Mon, Nov. 13. The first 500 guests to show up at each U.S. shop will receive a dozen free glazed donuts.

“World Kindness Day is an opportunity to make a positive difference by being generous – from paying it forward to meaningfully connecting with each other. Simple gestures of caring and thanks, including sharing a sweet treat, is a great way to do that,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “We hope a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts – one doughnut for you and many to share with others – will inspire millions of small acts of kindness.”

Show how you’re sharing kindness with Krispy Kreme on World Kindness Day, Monday, Nov. 13, by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media.

Find your local Krispy Kreme here.