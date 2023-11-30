The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Many Americans are finding ways to adopt healthier habits when it comes to food and for some, that means finding alternatives to some of their favorites.

Well, Kraft Foods has joined the hundreds of brands that are introducing healthier alternatives to their classic food items. Wednesday, the Kraft Heinz Company announced the launch of their KRAFT® NotMac&Cheese.

This is the first-ever plant-based KRAFT Mac and Cheese in the nation, according to the company. It comes in two flavors so far, white cheddar and original flavor.

“The Kraft Heinz Not Company creates plant-based versions of fan-favorite foods that taste like the real thing, yet don’t require people to drastically change their eating habits,” says Lucho Lopez-May, CEO, The Kraft Heinz Not Company. “NotCo brings its revolutionary AI technology that has a proven track record in creating mouthwatering plant-based foods to KRAFT – the beloved mac & cheese brand that sells over a million boxes every day. Leveraging the strengths of both companies, we’re offering the creamy and comforting experience KRAFT Mac & Cheese fans have loved for over 85 years – without the dairy.”

This is just the beginning with the company in the works of also releasing KRAFT NotCheese Slices and NotMayo products as well.