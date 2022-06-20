DALLAS (KDAF) — Frisco, you have a new restaurant in town.

Bonchon Chicken has officially opened its third location in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Monday, June 20. It is located at 4760 Preston Road at the corner of Preston and Lebanon.

“Bringing another location this close to our corporate headquarters is a special moment for us as a team and as a brand,” Flynn Dekker, CEO of Bonchon, said in a press release. “Since we’ve relocated to Dallas in 2020, the city has shown nothing but love to our existing Bonchon locations. There is so much interest in Korean culture right now. Since we are a brand born in Korea, it really connects with what we offer. So, we are ramping up our growth in DFW — investing in the community to expand our footprint throughout the area. We can’t wait to open the doors to our Frisco location and treat our guests to our famous Korean fried chicken.”

The first 100 people in line at the restaurant’s opening received a free, five-piece chicken and a ‘double-fried’ t-shirt.

Bonchon has more than 385 locations around the world, 115 of those being located in the U.S. For more information, click here.