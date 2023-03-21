DALLAS (KDAF) — Looks like it’s time for everyone to get their Korean food cravings satisfied in Dallas! Bonchon’s new tasty comfort food is hitting the Big D.

Loaded Bulgogi Fries

According to Bonchon, there’s a new sharable menu item ‘Loaded Bulgogi Fries for $12.99, made with thinly sliced, marinated steak piled on seasoned fries and drizzled with spicy mayo. The food chain is also adding Korean Donuts, which are priced at $4.99 and will be permanent starting March 27.

Korean Donuts, or Kkwabaegi (kwa-bag-gee),

“When creating new menu items, we focus on the fusion of our Korean roots with familiar flavors our guests love,” said Bonchon Chef Jae Park. “With the addition of our Loaded Bulgogi Fries and Korean Donuts, we are able to continue sharing Korean comfort food favorites with an American twist.”

If you want to try the two new items, you can visit some of the Addison location: