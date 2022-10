Small blue-eyed red, beige and striped gray kittens . Playful kittens scatter in different directions

Stacker compiled a list of kittens available for adoption in Dallas on Petfinder.

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Dallas

1 / 33Petfinder

Sachiko

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

2 / 33Petfinder

SEYMOUR – LOUD PURR MOTOR & TALKER KITTEN

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

3 / 33Petfinder

Granger

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

4 / 33Petfinder

Malfoy

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

5 / 33Petfinder

Claudia

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

6 / 33Petfinder

TARTAR SAUCE

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

7 / 33Petfinder

KETCHUP

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

8 / 33Petfinder

MONKEY

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

9 / 33Petfinder

MUSTARD

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

10 / 33Petfinder

MAYO

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Dallas

11 / 33Petfinder

STUMPY

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

12 / 33Petfinder

GABE

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

13 / 33Petfinder

TULUL

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

14 / 33Petfinder

DOLLY

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

15 / 33Petfinder

ELVIS

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Dallas

16 / 33Petfinder

RICKY

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

17 / 33Petfinder

Bones

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tabby (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

18 / 33Petfinder

Newt

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

19 / 33Petfinder

Lou

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

20 / 33Petfinder

River

– Gender: Female

– Breed: American Shorthair, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Dallas

21 / 33Petfinder

Raechel

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

22 / 33Petfinder

Monica

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

23 / 33Petfinder

Phoebe

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Tortoiseshell

– Read more on Petfinder

24 / 33Petfinder

Pepper

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Bombay

– Read more on Petfinder

25 / 33Petfinder

Freddy

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

26 / 33Petfinder

Samson

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

27 / 33Petfinder

Maya

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

28 / 33Petfinder

Key Lime Pie

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

29 / 33Petfinder

Pecan Pie

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

30 / 33Petfinder

Sweet Potato Pie

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area

31 / 33Petfinder

Milly

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

32 / 33Petfinder

Maxi

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

– Read more on Petfinder

33 / 33Petfinder

Sami Girl

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

– Read more on Petfinder