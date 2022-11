Little kittens in a cage of a shelter for homeless animals

Kittens available for adoption in Dallas on Petfinder.

Dory

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Tuxedo, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Bejeweled

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Fergus

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Tuxedo

Frannie

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Tuxedo

Felix

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Tuxedo

Spot

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Big Tex

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Russian Blue, American Shorthair (mixed)

Onyx

– Gender: Female

– Breed: American Shorthair

Flutter

– Gender: Female

– Breed: American Shorthair, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Nummy

– Gender: Female

– Breed: American Shorthair, Domestic Short Hair (mixed)

Luigi

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Tate

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Mario

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Pillow

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Milo

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Meeko

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Lavendar

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Alto

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Acapella

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Arpeggio

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Ember

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Sandy Canes

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Charlene

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Steve II

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Medium Hair

Vincent III

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

MILO

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

HARRIETT

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

LEO

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

HARVEY

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Buster

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Figaro

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Nugget

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Raphael

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Siamese

Cecil

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Beanie

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Astra

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Charlie

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Bettina

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Siamese

