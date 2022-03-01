DALLAS (KDAF) — Spring Break is fast approaching and that means children will be home from school for a much-needed, break.

For parents, that may not sound as relaxing as it sounds for children; though they now have to think about providing lunch to make up for children not having school-provided meals.

Not to worry, Cantina Laredo Frisco has a deal for you. From March 7 to March 11, the Cantina Laredo location in Frisco (1125 Legacy Drive) will be providing children with a free meal from the kids’ menu with the purchase of an adult entree.

For more information, visit cantinalaredo.com.