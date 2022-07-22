DALLAS (KDAF) — We get it: it’s summertime. Kids are home away from school and that means you need to find ways to entertain them.

Luckily, Dallas is home to a plethora of things to do that are kid-friendly, like the zoo, the Perot Museum and more.

It can be a lot to keep up with, so, here are a few suggestions from VacationRenter.com. They penned a report looking at 10 fun things to do in Dallas with your children. Here is their list:

  • Dallas Zoo
  • Perot Museum of Nature and Science
  • McKinney Avenue Trolley
  • Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
  • Dallas Museum of Art
  • Klyde Warren Park
  • Bahama Beach
  • Pioneer Plaza
  • Dallas World Aquarium
  • Texas Horse Park

For the full report, click here.