DALLAS (KDAF) — We get it: it’s summertime. Kids are home away from school and that means you need to find ways to entertain them.

Luckily, Dallas is home to a plethora of things to do that are kid-friendly, like the zoo, the Perot Museum and more.

It can be a lot to keep up with, so, here are a few suggestions from VacationRenter.com. They penned a report looking at 10 fun things to do in Dallas with your children. Here is their list:

Dallas Zoo

Perot Museum of Nature and Science

McKinney Avenue Trolley

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Dallas Museum of Art

Klyde Warren Park

Bahama Beach

Pioneer Plaza

Dallas World Aquarium

Texas Horse Park

For the full report, click here.