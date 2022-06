DALLAS (KDAF) — A local nonprofit called “Kicks for Kids” hopes to keep kids off the streets. J-Kruz showed up to their yearly fundraiser and has more information for us.

Kicks for Kids is a nonprofit that aims to reward students with brand new sneakers and was founded by Frank Ibarra in 2014.

Kicks 101 was a sneaker show held at Plaza De Las Americas Salones to help show the future generation about the culture involving hip hop, sneakers and more.