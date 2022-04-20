DALLAS (KDAF) — Actor, musician Kevin Costner and his band Modern West will be performing at the 20th anniversary Black Ties & Grassroots gala this Saturday, April 23.

Officials say this gala will benefit non-profit Emily’s Place, specifically, it will ‘honor the humble beginnings of Emily’s Place, which was launched 20 years ago with $15,000 and a hope and a prayer.’

The gala will be at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center and there will be other artists performing throughout the gala. For more information, click here.