DALLAS (KDAF) — Country music star Kenny Chesney returns to AT&T Stadium as part of his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour on May 11, 2024.

Chesney will be sharing the stage with multiple Grammy award winning group Zac Brown Band, 2023 CMA New Artist nominee Megan Moroney, and “When the Sun Goes Down” duet partner Uncle Kracker.

Six-time Grammy nominee Chesney has recorded more than 20 albums and has more than 40 Top 10 singles in the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. on SeatGeek.

Credit: Kenny Chesney